Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

