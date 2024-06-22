Decred (DCR) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $15.31 or 0.00023874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $247.14 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00075702 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,139,989 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.