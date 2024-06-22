Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 38,708 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

