David J Yvars Group Purchases 2,862 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.