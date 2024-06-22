David J Yvars Group Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Atlassian makes up about 1.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.46. 3,450,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $250,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,738,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

