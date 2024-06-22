Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.400-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.9 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $153.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

