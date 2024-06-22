Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.35

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 57605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

