D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $158.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

