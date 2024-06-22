CyberConnect (CYBER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.31 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $121.60 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 5.24932603 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $20,716,419.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

