CVA Family Office LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATMU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 705,018 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

