CVA Family Office LLC Sells 441 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

