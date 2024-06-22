CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.