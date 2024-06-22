CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

