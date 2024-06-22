CVA Family Office LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.3 %

MOS opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.