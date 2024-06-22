CVA Family Office LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

