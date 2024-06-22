CVA Family Office LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 116.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.