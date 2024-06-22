CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.