Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.94. 3,366,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.