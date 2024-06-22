CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.3 %
CSX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 18,687,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,934,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
