Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. The company had revenue of C$8.23 million during the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

