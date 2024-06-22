Critical Survey: Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A -64.56% -50.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Peak Bio has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peak Bio and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Zura Bio 0 0 5 1 3.17

Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 477.49%. Given Zura Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peak Bio and Zura Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $610,000.00 0.33 -$13.09 million N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Peak Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

