Critical Comparison: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 0.70 -$639.61 million N/A N/A Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.19 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acutus Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02% Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82%

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

