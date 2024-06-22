Creditcoin Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $153.83 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

