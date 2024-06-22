CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

