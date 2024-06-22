CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %
CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.