Covenant (COVN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $4.10 million and $85,051.13 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

