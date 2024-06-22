Cosmos Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00010502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $68.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00039909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

