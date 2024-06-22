Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.