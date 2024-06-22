Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 183,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. 652,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

