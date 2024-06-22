Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. 617,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

