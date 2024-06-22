Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,328. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.