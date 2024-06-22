Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,328. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

