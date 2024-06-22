Contrasting Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sprott and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.53 $41.80 million $1.79 23.83 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 151.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

