Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DRDGOLD and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.54%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.78%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Gold Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.45 $72.27 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.40 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.02

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Gold Resource on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.