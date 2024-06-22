ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.34. 27,097,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

