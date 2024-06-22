Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $603.23 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $603.23 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,013,413,053 coins and its circulating supply is 4,138,399,055 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,013,182,260.42 with 4,138,182,247.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14662373 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $24,679,671.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

