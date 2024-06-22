Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.30

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.30 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.39). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,127,319 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Concurrent Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

