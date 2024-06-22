Compound Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Compound has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $408.40 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $48.86 or 0.00076001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,588 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,585.36838712 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.35436626 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $40,234,181.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

