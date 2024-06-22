CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.02.
CommScope Stock Performance
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
