Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$19,600.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ben Jennings purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

