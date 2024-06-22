Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$19,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCGGet Free Report) insider Ben Jennings purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).

Comms Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comms Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.