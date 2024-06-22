Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$19,600.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Ben Jennings purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).
Comms Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Comms Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comms Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Comms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.