Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.