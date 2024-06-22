Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 0.6%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.33. 732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74.

About Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

