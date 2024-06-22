Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.91. 6,204,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,440,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 625,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

