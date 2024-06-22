CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.30 Per Share

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,937.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.44) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Markets

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($383.23). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.97). Insiders have bought 354 shares of company stock worth $90,392 over the last 90 days. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

