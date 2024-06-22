Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Trading Up 1.3 %

Clene stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

