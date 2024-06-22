Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 91 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

