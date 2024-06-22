Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 13,206 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT remained flat at $93.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,830,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

