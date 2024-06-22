Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

