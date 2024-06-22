Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $584,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AJG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.60. 1,541,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $264.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

