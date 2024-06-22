Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,957 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

