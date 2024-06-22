Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $71,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

