Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.13 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 233288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
